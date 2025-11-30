<p>Sivaganga: As many as 11 persons were killed and over 20 injured on Sunday after two state-run buses collided head-on, police said.</p><p>According to a senior district police official, the mishap occurred approximately 15 kms away from Karaikudi and all the 11 persons --8 women, 2 men and a child-- were killed on the spot.</p>.Cyclone Ditwah continues to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, three killed in related incidents.<p>Over 20 persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the senior official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>On the cause of the accident, the official said, "it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it."</p>