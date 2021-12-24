Government imposes stock limits on soyameal till June 2022 to check price rise

Govt imposes stock limits on soyameal till June 2022

The government has notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act to declare 'soyameal' as an essential commodity up to June 30, 2022

  Dec 24 2021
Soyameal processors, millers and plant owners can hold a maximum stock of 90 days production and they are required to declare the storage location. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Centre on Friday imposed stock holding limits on soyameal, which is used as a raw material in the poultry feed industry, till June 2022 to curb hoarding as well as check rise in domestic prices.

The limits will be in place till June 30, 2022, an official statement said.      

Besides, the government has notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act to declare 'soyameal' as an essential commodity up to June 30, 2022 by amending the Schedule of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Soyameal processors, millers and plant owners can hold a maximum stock of 90 days production and they are required to declare the storage location.

Government-registered trading companies, traders and private chaupals can hold a maximum stock of 160 tonne with a defined and declared storage location.

