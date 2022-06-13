Govt asks Swiggy, Zomato and others to submit plans in 15 days for improving complaint redressal

Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans for complaint redressal

The direction was given during a meeting with major e-commerce food business operators to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2022, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 20:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government on Monday asked online food business operators like Swiggy and Zomato to submit a proposal within 15 days on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism amid rising complaints from customers.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days," an official statement.

The direction was given during a meeting chaired by consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh with major e-commerce food business operators to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers in this sector.

"During the last 12 months, over 3,631 grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and 2,828 have been registered for Zomato," the statement said.

Swiggy
Zomato
Business News
ecommerce

