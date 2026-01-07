Menu
delhi

Delhi riots case: Court issues release orders for four accused granted bail by Supreme Court

The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmad, who was also among those granted bail by the apex court on Monday, did not appear before the court to furnish his bail bonds.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 12:04 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 12:04 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtDelhi riots

