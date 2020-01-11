Govt to develop steel sector in eastern India

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched 'Mission Purvodaya' which aims at accelerated development of eastern India through integrated steel hub.

The eastern belt has the potential to add more than 75 per cent of the country's incremental steel capacity envisioned by the National Steel Policy, he said adding it is expected that out of the 300 million tonne capacity by 2030-31, over 200 million tonne can come from this region alone.

The mission will drive India's march towards USD 5 trillion economy set by the government, the minister said at a launch event in Kolkata, according to an official statement.

Stating that eastern India is a land of infinite opportunities, Pradhan said, "Despite being endowed with natural resources, this region has lagged behind in socio-economic development as compared to some other parts of the country."

With the Mission Purvodaya in the steel sector, he said a new chapter will script the rise of eastern India by accelerated development of steel sector through an integrated steel hub.

Under the mission, the government said it will enhance capacity through easing the setup of greenfield steel plants, develop steel clusters near integrated steel plants as well as demand centres.

Besides, the government aims to transform logistics and utilities infrastructure which would change the socio-economic landscape in eastern India The steps under mission also include growth of steel industry along with employment opportunities across the entire value chain.

Eastern India, Pradhan said is a focus area for the government and about half of aspirational districts are in this region which are becoming hotspots of socio-economic development.

He also mentioned that eastern states of India (Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal) and Northern part of Andhra Pradesh collectively hold 80 per cent of the country’s iron ore, 100 per cent of coking coal and significant portion of chromite, bauxite and dolomite reserves.

Besides, major ports like Paradip, Haldia, Vizag and Kolkata which are present in this region have more than 30 per cent of India’s major port capacity.

Since eastern India holds a special focus, the government has taken several measures including a Rs 102 lakh crore worth of National Infrastructure Pipeline, the statement added.