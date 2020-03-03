GSK India appoints Sridhar Venkatesh as MD, VP

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as managing director & vice president of GSK India, effective April 1, 2020.

He will succeed Annaswamy Vaidheesh, who is set to retire from the company effective March 31, 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Venkatesh has more than 24 years of diverse experience in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and has a strong track record of success in multiple roles within GSK, it added.

He is a registered pharmacist with a master's in pharmacy, the statement said.

"I warmly welcome Sridhar to lead GSK in our next phase of growth to serve the patients of India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vaidheesh for his leadership during the last 5 years," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Chairperson Renu Karnad said.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 1,316.95 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.26 per cent from its previous close.