HCL Tech Q2 net profit up 7% at Rs 3,489 cr; raises full-year revenue guidance

The board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 17:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for the September quarter and raised the full-year revenue guidance.

The net profit stood at Rs 3,259 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, came in at Rs 24,686 crore, 19.5 per cent higher than the same period the previous year.

The board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The company has increased its full-year revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency terms, according to the company statement. The company has earlier projected 12-14 per cent growth in revenue for the full year.

HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar said that the company's bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong which augurs well for our future growth.

