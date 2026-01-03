<p>Mangaluru: MLC Manjunath Bhandary has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to fulfil the demand of the Koraga community for direct recruitment in government jobs.</p><p>In a letter, he said that members of the Koraga community, under the aegis of Federation of Koraga Development Associations of Karnataka and Kerala, have been staging indefinite protests in front of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal for the past 15 days. </p><p>Coordinator of the Federation K Puthran has stated that there is still hesitation and inferiority among the youth from the Koraga community. They are unable to pass a few exams. </p>.A voice of courage for the Koragas.<p>For this reason, they have demanded that direct recruitment should be made for Koraga community members. Despite having degrees and higher education, a few from the Koraga community are working as sanitation workers at municipalities. They are protesting to ensure that those recruited directly receive jobs that match their educational qualifications.</p><p>Bhandary said that the promise on recruitment in the past has remained unfulfilled. </p><p>He said the protesters demanded that those selected through direct recruitment should be provided with jobs commensurate with their educational qualifications.</p>.Koraga community in fray after six decades.<p>In today’s competitive era, members of the Koraga community do not even know how to secure employment. In this context, KPCC Working President and MLC has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to direct the concerned departments to examine the Koraga community’s demand for direct recruitment into government jobs at the departmental level and to take necessary action.</p><p>The MLC demanded that direct recruitment of the youth from the community is essential for the upliftment of the indigenous Koraga community of the coastal region.</p>