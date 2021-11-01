HDFC Q2 net profit rises 32% to Rs 3,780 crore

HDFC Q2 net profit rises 32% to Rs 3,780 crore

The corporation had posted a net profit of Rs 2,870 crore in the same period a year ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 19:21 ist
On a consolidated basis, the net profit in the reported quarter stood at Rs 5,670.47 crore. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday reported a 32 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,780 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The corporation had posted a net profit of Rs 2,870 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total income during the July-September period of FY22 rose to Rs 12,226.39 crore, as against Rs 11,732.70 crore in the same period of FY21, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

During the half-year ended September 30, 2021, individual approvals and disbursements grew by 67 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, it said.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit in the reported quarter stood at Rs 5,670.47 crore, up from Rs 5,035.41 crore in the year-ago period, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) said.

The total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 38,603.51 crore from Rs 34,090.45 crore.

"The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both the affordable housing segment as well as in high-end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augur well for the housing sector," HDFC said in the filing.

HDFC scrip was trading at Rs 2,901.35 apiece on BSE, up 2.02 per cent from the previous close.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

HDFC
Business News
FY21

What's Brewing

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

 