HFCL plans to further expand optic fiber capacity

The plans were conveyed to the BSE and NSE after the board meeting of the company on Wednesday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 01 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Leading Indian telecom company, HFCL Ltd, India’s has announced the expansion of its current capacity of its high-quality optical fiber manufacturing from 10 million fiber km/per annum to 33.90 million fiber km/per annum instead of 24.94 million fiber km as planned earlier. 

This is in continuation to its earlier expansion plans announced for its existing state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Hyderabad.

The plans were conveyed to the BSE and NSE after the board meeting of the company on Wednesday. 

HFCL offers communication network solutions for telcos, railways, and defence sectors among others. 

“HFCL is witnessing strong market demand for Optical Fiber Cable and this strategic initiative aims to achieve the dual objectives of margin accretion and insulation from sourcing vagaries. The company has earmarked an estimated capex of around  Rs 470 Crores and will be using debt and internal accruals as the mode of financing,” a company statement issued in Mumbai said.

The capacity will be added in a phased manner, with the completion targeted by December 2024.

 The decision to further enhance capacity expansion will further lead to operational synergy and help capitalize on the growing market demand for optical fiber cables (OFC). As a technology- driven, HFCL has a strong focus on the development of innovative and futuristic technological products in order to meet customer needs effectively. The proposed expansion will not only strengthen supply chain capabilities but also improve overall margins of the company.

HFCL
Business News

