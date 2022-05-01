Honda Cars reports 13% dip in domestic sales in April

Honda Cars reports 13% dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April

The company had sold 9,072 units in the domestic market during April 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2022, 17:16 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 17:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported a 13 per cent decline in domestic sales to 7,874 units for April.

The company had sold 9,072 units in the domestic market during April 2021, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports last month stood at 2,042 units against 970 units in April 2021.

"The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry, which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

The automaker is hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced, he added.

"On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a strong electric hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on May 4, 2022," Murata noted.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Honda Cars India
Automobile
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 