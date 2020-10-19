Quality costs hurt Hyundai, Kia earnings by $2.9 bn

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag $2.9 billion earnings hit from quality costs

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Oct 19 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 13:52 ist
Hyundai and Kia logo. Credit: Reuters Photos

Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors said on Monday that their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs amounting to a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.94 billion).

The costs would include additional provision expenses related to the South Korean carmakers' "Theta" engines, the companies said in separate regulatory filings.

Hyundai Motor said a cost of 2.1 trillion won will be reflected in its earnings, while Kia Motors flagged an earnings hit of 1.26 trillion won. They did not provide further details.

U.S. safety regulators in 2017 launched an investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over an engine defect that increases the risk of a crash.

A South Korean whistleblower, who was a former quality official at Hyundai, reported concerns in 2016 to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has started probing whether their recalls covered enough vehicles and were conducted in a timely manner. Hyundai was being investigated by U.S. prosecutors over whether vehicle recalls were conducted properly, Reuters reported in 2018.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kia Motors
Hyundai Motors

What's Brewing

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 