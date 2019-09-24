Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Maruti offering big discounts

Obviously, in a bid to clear stocks and cash in on the festive season, automakers are offering massive discounts on their products.

The auto industry is going through a massive slowdown that has lasted for months and these discounts could see them sell a few more than usual.

The other factor for these big discounts could also be that manufacturers are clearing their BS IV cars well before the BS VI norms come into effect from April next year.

Hyundai Motor India seems to be leading the charge with additional discounts over what was being offered before amounting to almost 63 per cent.

For instance, a discount of Rs 95,000 is being offered for the Grand i10, Rs 65,000 for the Elite i20, Rs 65,000 for the Santro and Rs 80,000. The Xcent is being offered at a discount of Rs 95,000, Verna of Rs 60,000 and Rs 200,000 for the Elantra and Tucson.

Hyundai is also offering an additional 4th year warranty and roadside assistance.

Honda is giving cash and exchange bonus offers of upto Rs 42,000 on the Amaze, Rs 50,000 on the Jazz, Rs 45,000 on the WR-V, Rs 62,000 on the City, Rs 110,000 on the BR-V, a whopping Rs 250,000 on the Civic and Rs 400,000 on the CR-V.

Tata Motors has launched Pro Editions and introduced lifestyle accessory editions for its cars. The Pro Editions are available on the Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago and upgrades are available from Rs 29,999 to Rs 109,999.

According to media reports, Tata Motors announced benefits of Rs 150,000 on the Hexa, Rs 115,000 on the Tigor, Rs 85,000 on the Nexon, Rs 70,000 on the Tiago and Rs 65,000 on the Tiago NRG.

Other media reports said that Maruti Suzuki is giving out benefits on a range of cars like Rs 100,000 on the Vitara Brezza, Rs 90,000 on the diesel Dzire cars, Rs 60,000 across variants of Dzire, upto Rs 50,000 on Swift, upto Rs 70,000 on the Alto models, Rs 60,000 on the Celerio and other cars as well.

There are also cash benefits of upto Rs 30,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars.