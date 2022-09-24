India on track to attract $100 bn FDI this fiscal: Govt

India is on track to attract $100 bn FDI this fiscal: Govt

FDI equity inflows in India dipped by 6 per cent to $16.6 billion during April-June period of the current fiscal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 18:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India is on track to attract $100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the current fiscal on account of economic reforms and ease of doing business, the government said on Saturday.

In 2021-22, the country received the "highest ever" foreign inflows of $83.6 billion.

"This FDI has come from 101 countries, and invested across 31 union territories and states and 57 sectors in the country. On the back of economic reforms and Ease of Doing Business in recent years, India is on track to attract $100 billion FDI in the current FY (financial year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

It said that to attract foreign investments, the government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy wherein most sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route.

The reform measures include liberalization of guidelines and regulations, in order to reduce unnecessary compliance burden, bring down cost and enhance the ease of doing business in India, it added.

FDI equity inflows in India dipped by 6 per cent to $16.6 billion during April-June period of the current fiscal.

It also said that to address the import of low-quality and hazardous toys and to enhance domestic manufacturing of toys, several strategic interventions have been taken by the government.

The import of toys in 2021-22 have reduced by 70 per cent to $110 million (Rs 877.8 crore). On the other hand, exports rose by 61 per cent to $326 million.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian economy
Business News
FDI

What's Brewing

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 