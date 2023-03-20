India looks to extend fuel export curbs

This may discourage some refiners from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries that have stopped purchases Russian goods

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 20 2023, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 10:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The extension of rules may discourage some refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Read | Petrol, diesel sales drop after February fireworks

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30 per cent of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.

Crude
Petrol
diesel
fuel
Exports
Business News
Russia
Ukraine
Europe

