Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bombs hurled, firing reported in clash in south Kolkata, 10 held

At least 10 people were arrested in the clash that broke out in south Kolkata's Golpark area under the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station limits on Sunday night, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 04:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 04:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us