Indian Railways introduces premium freight policy

To facilitate quick movement of freight, Indian Railways has introduced a policy on premium indent. As per this, if a customer places a request for premium indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days—Monday and Friday.

These two days are notified under a Preferential Traffic Order issued by the Traffic Transportation Directorate of the Railway Board. However, on other days, the normal order of priority of indents will be followed.

Customers can indicate a date for supply of rakes and willingness to load the rakes if the rake is supplied after the due date on the normal tariff rate, said a release.

"The customer shall be required to pay 5% premium on normal freight which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight," it added.

The premium indent policy will not be applicable to restricted destinations and destinations regulated by quota. This, once placed, cannot be withdrawn; withdrawal of the indent shall invite forfeiture of the premium paid, the statement said.