<p>Mysuru: Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan who is on tour in Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru districts on Sunday, participated in the commemoration of visit of Acharya Sri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj, at Shravanabelagola of Hassan district on Sunday morning. </p><p>He participated in the installation ceremony of 10 feet statue of the Acharya, and unveiled the name plaque on the life of Acharya and the name of fourth hillock Shanthigiri at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district. </p><p>VP Radhakrishnan said that the entire Karnataka is a sacred land and people of Karnataka are protecting the culture, tradition and spirituality. Shravanabelagola which represents Jain culture.is also the symbol of peace and sacrifice. Jain Dharma has contributed significantly for for Indian tradition and heritage, he said. </p>.VP Radhakrishnan to visit Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan on November 9.<p>He added, "Previous seer Karmayogi Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy contributed significantly for the development of Shravanabelagola, in the field of education, health and other sectors. He paved way for study of Jain literature by establishing Prakrit study and research institute. The current seer Abhinava Charukeerthi swamy, has continued the legacy of previous seer. With the the unveiling of plaque of Acharya, they are introducing the principles, messages and ideals of the Acharya. The Acharya visited Shravanabelagola Mahamasthakabhisheka in 1925. </p><p>Later, he offered obeisance at Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple at Melkote in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district. </p><p>He will participate in the annual convocation at JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Academy in Mysuru and visit Suttur Mutt on Sunday afternoon. He will even offer obeisance to goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.</p>