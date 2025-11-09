<p>Hubballi: Data from the past five years shows that Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan and Mysuru districts have emerged as the epicenters of human-animal conflict in Karnataka. Home to dense populations of elephants, tigers and leopards, these districts have witnessed a high number of human fatalities and wild animal deaths, a grim outcome of escalating encounters and human intrusion into forest habitats.</p>.<p>Between 2021 and October 2025, as many as 239 people have died in wild animal encounters across the state. Chamarajanagar recorded the highest number of deaths at 39. This includes three farmers killed in tiger attacks in the last one month alone. Kodagu reported 36 deaths followed by Hassan (19) and Mysuru (17). </p>.<p>During the same period, Karnataka lost as many as 392 elephants and 69 tigers, with at least 20 tiger deaths occurring outside protected areas.</p>.<p>The highest number of human deaths were in encounters involving elephants (164), followed by tigers (18) and leopards (12). </p>.<p>Experts point out that changes in human behaviour, dwindling forest cover and habitat fragmentation have intensified human-animal conflicts. </p>.<p>The three major reservoirs—Suvarnavathi and Chikkahole, Kabini and Gundal—in Chamarajanagar have increased the cultivation area through irrigation. Traditional crops such as ragi, maize and pulses are being replaced by commercial crops such as sugarcane, banana and others that attract wild elephants, resulting in frequent encounters and crop damage, said a senior forest officer. </p>.Bandipur Tiger which killed farmer on Friday rescued by forest officials.<p class="CrossHead Rag">Shift in human behaviour</p>.<p>He also points to a shift in human behaviour. “Unlike in the past, when people avoided venturing near forests after dusk, today many are riding motor vehicles in and around the protected areas,” says the officer.</p>.<p>“This time coincides with elephant migration and tiger dispersal (when young tigers separated from mothers and older or weak tigers search for new territories), resulting in accidental encounters,” says another senior officer, who has worked in the Bandipur landscape.</p>.<p>“There is no permanent solution to human-animal conflict as long as humans do not learn to coexist with wildlife. The onus is on us, as we have encroached upon their habitats and disrupted their corridors,” the officer said, pointing out that 90% of human casualties occurred accidentally, often inside prohibited areas.</p>.<p class="CrossHead Rag">Translocation, not a viable solution</p>.<p>Former principal chief conservator of forests B K Singh said that translocation of wild animals is also not a viable solution. “Karnataka is witnessing a steady increase in both elephant and tiger populations. If not in national parks, where else can they be housed?” he asked.</p>