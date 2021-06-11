India's April industrial output growth estimated at 134.4% YoY

India's industrial output growth was estimated at 134.4 per cent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, a sharp recovery reflecting a base effect due to the pandemic lockdown that hit economic activity last year.
According to government data, the industrial output index rose to 126.6 in April from 54.0 in April last year, when the lockdown hit the production.
The government did not release data in percentage terms.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 120 per cent in April from a fall of more than 57 per cent during the year-ago period.
The production index measures factory output in manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.
