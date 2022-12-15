India's exports record flat growth at $32 billion in November

India's exports on Thursday recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November against $31.8 billion in the same month last year.

Imports rose marginally to $55.88 billion in November compared to $53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government.

The country's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to $29.78 billion in October 2022.

During April-November 2022, exports stood at $295.26 billion against $265.77 billion in the same period last year.

Imports stood at $493.61 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. It was $381.17 billion during April-November 2021, as per the data.