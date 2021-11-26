India's forex reserves increases by $289 million to $640.40 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $289 mn to $640.40 bn

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 26 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 21:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India's forex exchange reserves increased by $289 million to $640.401 billion for the week ended November 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall reserves had declined by $763 million to $640.112 billion in the previous reporting week. They had touched a life time high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $225 million to $575.712 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves continued their journey north, increasing by $152 million to $40.391 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $74 million to $19.11 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $13 million to $5.188 billion in the reporting week.

