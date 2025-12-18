Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra accuses Congress govt of corruption, Shivakumar hits back

Reacting to the allegations, Shivakumar said Vijayendra lacks experience, and challenged him to speak in the Assembly as to which coffer is empty.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:26 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarB Y Vijayendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us