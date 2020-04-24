India's forex reserves surge USD 3.09 bn to $479.57 bn

India's forex reserves surge $3.09 bn to $ 479.57 bn

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2020, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 23:56 ist

 The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 3.09 billion to USD 479.57 billion in the week to April 17, due to an increase in foreign currency assets, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.81 billion to USD 476.47 billion.

The reserves had touched a life-time high of USD 487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by USD 5.69 billion.

During 2020-21, the country's foreign exchange reserves had risen by almost USD 62 billion.

In the reporting week ended April 17, foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, rose USD 1.55 billion to USD 441.88 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased USD 1.54 billion to USD 32.68 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by USD 3 million to USD 1.43 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF remained stable at USD 3.58 billion during the reporting, the data showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Forex
Reserve Bank of India
dollar
Euro
pound

What's Brewing

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 