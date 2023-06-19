IndiGo makes historic order for 500 Airbus planes

IndiGo makes historic order for 500 Airbus planes

The multibillion-dollar deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 19 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 19:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Europe's Airbus announced a record order from Indian budget carrier IndiGo for 500 jets on the opening day of the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The multibillion-dollar narrowbody deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft, eclipsing Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets earlier this year as India's two largest carriers brace for sharp expansion in regional travel demand.

The deal follows months of negotiations.

"This is just the beginning, there's more going forward. With the growth of India (and) the growth of the Indian aviation market ... this is the right time for us to place this order," Chief Executive Pieter Elbers told a news conference.

The aircraft will be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
IndiGo Airlines
Airbus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 