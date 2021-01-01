IndiGo says some of its servers were hacked in early December

India’s largest budget airline IndiGo said on Thursday that some of its servers were hacked earlier in December, and the carrier is still determining the extent of this data breach.

The airline has approached the police with the issue. “We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact,” the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

Indigo mentioned in the statement that some segments of its data were breached and it is possible that some of the carrier’s internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and forums.

“We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail,” it said.