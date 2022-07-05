Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

  • Jul 05 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 16:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 14 per cent Indians have used instant loan apps in the past two years, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles.

Some concerns around instant loan app include high interest rate and data misuse. More than 50 per cent of the people experienced misusage of their data during the collection process when they took loan using these apps.

