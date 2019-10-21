Infosys ADRs tank over charges of financial fudging

The American Depository Receipts (ADR) of IT major Infosys are receiving a beating in the US exchanges, as whistleblower letter alleged fudging in financial numbers by the company on behest of its CEO Salil Parekh. The letter also alleged racist remarks and misogynistic remarks by Parekh against the members of the Board.

The ADR opened 15.4% lower in the American exchanges at $8.94 apiece. At the time of filing this copy, the ADR and was trading 11.83% lower at $9.34 apiece. In the pre-open trade, the company’s ADR dipped by almost 18%.

An ADR is a negotiable certificate issued by a US depository bank representing a specified number of shares—or as little as one share—investment in a foreign company's stock. The ADR trades on markets in the US as any stock would trade.

ADRs represent a feasible, liquid way for US investors to purchase stock in companies abroad.

In the case of Infosys, one equity share held in India is equivalent to one ADR held on NYSE.

Meanwhile, top executives from two of the domestic institutional investors who have large stake in Infosys told DH that they want to sell their holdings in Infosys. “It is a very grave allegation. We have parked a lot of money in the company. We want to sell it, but the selling pressure is very heavy even in the pre-market trade,” executives from one of the fund houses said.