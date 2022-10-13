Infy Q2: Profit up 11%, Rs 9,300 cr share buyback set

Infosys reports 11% rise in Q2 profit, sets Rs 9,300 cr share buyback

The software services giant declared a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 16:21 ist

Software services giant Infosys Ltd reported an 11 per cent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its digital services.

The country's second-largest IT services company by revenue also approved a share buyback worth Rs 9,300 crore ($1.13 billion).

Infosys's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6,021 crore ($731.19 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 5,421 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys
Software
Q2
Business News

