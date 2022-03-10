Insurance awareness among women low: Survey

Insurance awareness among women low: Survey

Although women do associate a high level of importance with financial independence, majority indicate that they do not earn enough to be financially independent

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2022, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 20:20 ist
The lack of financial independence is more evident in Tier two cities and amongst non-working women. Credit: Reuters Photo

In what could help policymakers increase awareness about insurance in small cities, a survey by SBI general insurance of over 1000 women across tier 2 cities has found that seeking professional help for their finances is rare among women. Even among those who consider themselves as financially independent. In fact, according to the study, while only 17 per cent of women had consulted a financial planner around 50 per cent feel they are not yet financially independent.

Although women do associate a high level of importance with financial independence, majority indicate that they do not earn enough to be financially independent, and it's, therefore, unsurprising to find in the survey that nearly 50 per cent do not feel financially independent. The lack of financial independence is more evident in Tier two cities and amongst non-working women.

About 33 per cent of the women find “cost of living” as one of the challenges or barriers for being financially independent. On the other hand, one in every women indicate social / family restriction or lack of guidance from home as a barrier, the study revealed.

Encouragingly, in the survey, about 53 per cent of women have taken steps to save and invest, as proactive steps to become financially independent. However, only 38 per cent of women have claimed to be insured as a step to be financially independent.

The study also found that three in 10 women consider buying insurance as an important step towards being financially independent.

“Only 38 per cent women have claimed to have insured themselves to be financially independent, signalling low levels of awareness and insurance penetration. There is a need to equip women with the necessary information so that they can make more informed choices about their finances. Our efforts are centred on this premise, and we will continue to undertake initiatives that make financial independence for women a part of mainstream discourse”, according to P C Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Business News
Insurance

What's Brewing

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

 