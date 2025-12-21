Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat ATS arrests wanted Haryana man for Bhiwani court killing

Police located Vikas in Rapar where he was staying with Dinkesh at an R.O. Plant Company located at Nageshwar Park in Rapar.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 12:34 IST
India NewsGujaratHaryanaATS

Follow us on :

Follow Us