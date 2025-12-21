<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday said it arrested a Haryana resident accused of fatally shooting a person at Bhiwani court premises in September, which was said to be the result of inter-gang rivalry.</p><p>Officials said that the accused shooter Vikas Jasbirsingh Sheoran alias Golu was arrested from Rapar in Kutch district along with another individual identified as Dinkesh alias Kali, who was allegedly sheltering Vikas at the instruction of the gang. </p>.Confusion over leadership in Karnataka is local, not at high command level: Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>Vikas is alleged to be a member of notorious Rohit Godara-Naveen Boxer gang, which is said to be involved in various criminal activities such as murder and extortion across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.</p><p>The shooting occured on September 4 when Vikas along with two other suspects- Ajay and Rohit- in a pre-planned conspiracy shot one Lavjeet dead, at the court premises of Bhiwani city in Haryana. Vikas had been on the run since the murder, and his name was linked to the crime. </p><p>"The pistols used in committing this crime were sent by Rohit Godara and inter gang rivalry was the reason behind the murder of Lavjeet. In this regard, a murder case was registered under Crime Register No. 0196/2025 at Bhiwani Police Lines Police Station," the ATS said in a statement. </p><p>ATS officials said that in November, on the instructions of Rohit Godara–Naveen Boxer, Vikas took shelter with Dinkesh Garg alias Kali, who is originally from Kaithal, Haryana and was residing in Rapar, Kutch.</p><p>Police located Vikas in Rapar where he was staying with Dinkesh at an R.O. Plant Company located at Nageshwar Park in Rapar.</p><p>"During the interrogation of the said Dinkesh alias Kali, it was revealed that he knew Naveen Boxer personally, and following instructions received during conversations with him, he had provided shelter to the accused Vikas after the murder," ATS said.</p><p>Both have been handed over to the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) for further investigation.</p>