Jury orders Tesla to pay former worker in racism case

A San Francisco jury on Monday ordered Tesla to pay a Black former employee nearly $3.2 million for turning a blind eye to racism at the electric car maker's Silicon Valley plant.
The verdict in the retrial was a victory of sorts for Tesla, which had been ordered to pay Owen Diaz $137 million by a jury when the original trial ended in October 2021.
A judge later reduced the amount in keeping with legal standards, but Diaz rejected the judge's proffered damages amount in favor of a new trial.
Also Read: Tesla misses delivery estimates as weak economy overshadows price cuts
Diaz was an elevator operator at the electric vehicle-maker's Fremont, California factory between June 2015 and July 2016, where he was subjected to racist abuse and a hostile work environment, according to the court filing.
In his lawsuit filed in 2017, Diaz said African American employees at the factory, where his son also worked, were regularly subjected to racist epithets and derogatory imagery.
Instead of a modern workplace, the plaintiffs "encountered a scene straight from the Jim Crow era," said the suit, originally filed by Diaz, his son, and a third former employee.
Diaz alleged that, despite complaints to supervisors, Tesla took no action over the regular racist abuse.
Following the original verdict in the suit, a Tesla human resources vice president downplayed the allegations of racist abuse in the lawsuit but acknowledged that Tesla "was not perfect" when Diaz worked there.
The company also said at the time that conditions have improved in the workplace since Diaz worked there.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Five things to know about NATO
DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?
BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts
Kids shun screens for traditional games
‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?
A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men
Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir
Dog invasion delays start of IPL match
Why is OPEC cutting oil output?