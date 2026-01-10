<p>Bengaluru: A financial dispute arising out of a failed business partnership has landed the owner of Narmada Chain of Restaurants, who is also associated with the popular Meghana Foods chain, in legal trouble after a woman filed a police complaint accusing him of misbehaviour.</p><p>The woman, in her complaint to the HSR Layout police, alleged that the incident took place in November 2024 and she claimed that B A R Mohammed Ali attempted to kiss her when she was alone after she went to his flat to discuss matters related to their business partnership. The complainant has, however, not cited any reason for approaching the police more than a year after the alleged incident.</p><p>Police said the complaint was filed after Ali had earlier lodged a cheating case against the woman and her family members, making it a counter-complaint.</p><p>Based on the FIR, the HSR Layout police have summoned Ali to appear before the investigating officer to record his detailed statement. </p><p>Ali said he had assured the police of his full cooperation in the investigation.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Ali said that he had filed a complaint two weeks ago against three women, including the 26-year-old complainant, alleging misuse of funds. “They misused the money without my knowledge and threatened me when I asked them to return it,” he claimed.</p>.Woman shot dead in north-west Delhi; police link killing to husband’s murder case.<p>Denying the allegations of misbehaviour, Ali said the dispute was purely financial. “I invested substantial amounts, and personally bore all operational expenses such as rent, staff salaries and daily costs, while the other partners did not invest any money,” he said.</p><p>Ali further claimed that after suffering losses, he legally terminated the partnership, issued notices and started a separate business under a different entity. “Despite this, they continued to operate delivery platform accounts and allegedly withdrew money that did not belong to them. I am owed nearly Rs 27 lakh towards rent and other dues,” he said.</p><p>“When I initiated legal proceedings to recover the amount, a false complaint was filed against me as a counterblast. I am 72 years old and this is the first case registered against me in my entire life,” Ali said, adding that he had engaged a senior criminal advocate.</p><p>Ali also alleged that a middleman was sent to him, asking him to withdraw the case and not demand the money due to losses in the business. "Then she will not trouble me in her complaint and she intentionally mentioned in the owner of Meghana Foods to damage my reputation since my son will handle Meghana Foods now," he stated.</p>