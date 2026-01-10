<p>Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday criticised the members of her family for allegedly destroying a legacy, and claimed that outsiders are not needed for that.</p>.<p>Acharya did not name anyone in her post on X.</p>.Govt may take cognisance of land-related cases against Lalu Prasad, says Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.<p>She also alleged that attempts were being made to "wipe out signs of those who gave identity and existence to a legacy".</p>.<p>“There is no need for outsiders to destroy the great legacy that was created and established with a great effort….our loved ones are enough for that. ‘Newly made own’ and ‘our own’ are more than enough”, Prasad's daughter wrote a post on X.</p>.<p>Without naming anyone, she also claimed that it was "shocking that our own are trying to wipe out signs of those who gave identity and existence to a legacy".</p>.<p>"When arrogance takes over, destructive forces become the eyes, nose and ears…such forces control a person's thinking and judgment. It happens when the veil falls over wisdom," she said.</p>.<p>It was speculated that she was “unhappy” over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Prasad, from the party.</p>.<p>After the RJD was drubbed in the Bihar assembly polls last year, Acharya, a doctor by qualification, who chose to become a homemaker and settled down with her Singapore-based husband, had announced that she was “quitting politics” and severed ties with the family.</p>.<p>"I am quitting politics, and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …and I am taking all the blame," she had written in her post in November last year.</p>.<p>Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of the RJD supremo.</p>.<p>Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend, hailing from a political family in the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls from Saran.</p>.<p>The RJD’s seat tally slipped from 75 to 24 in the Bihar assembly polls last year. </p>