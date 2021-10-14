Market euphoria: Investors' wealth jump over Rs 10.56 lakh cr in 6 days

Investors' wealth climbs Rs 10.56L cr as markets rally

  Oct 14 2021
Investors added more than Rs 10.56 lakh crore to their wealth as markets continued their rally for the sixth straight session on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex went past 61,000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday. It jumped 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent to its new closing peak of 61,305.95. During the day, it jumped to its all-time intra-day high of 61,353.25.

The benchmark has gained 2,116.22 points or 3.57 per cent since October 6.

Driven by the ongoing rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies since October 6 have zoomed Rs 10,56,157.81 crore to reach its record high of Rs 2,72,76,704.86 crore.

"Domestic equity continued its northward journey amid positive global cues, strong economic data and expectation of upbeat Q2 earnings. Bulls continued to remain in charge of Dalal street amid volatility, setting the stage for the festive season. IT sector was in the limelight today post strong numbers from Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

From the Sensex chart, ITC was the biggest gainer, rallying nearly 3 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank.

In contrast, TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.54 per cent.

On a weekly basis, the benchmark has jumped 1,246.89 points or 2.07 per cent.

