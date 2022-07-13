Markets edge higher, Sensex climbs over 300 pts at open

Markets edge higher, Sensex climbs over 300 points at open

Markets edged higher, boosted by consumer stocks, as plunge in oil prices provided some relief to the country that saw unrelenting inflation in June

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 13 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 09:53 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex climbed 324.61 points to 54,211.22 in early trade on Wednesday. Nifty advanced 81.3 points to 16,139.60.

India's annual consumer inflation remained painfully above the 7% mark, beyond the central bank's tolerance band for a sixth month in a row, official data showed on Tuesday, raising prospects of more rate hikes by central bank next month.

Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled $7 on Tuesday to settle below $100 a barrel for the first time in three months.

Now market focus is on US consumer price index due later in the day, to gauge the path of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

(With agency inputs)

Business News
Markets
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

