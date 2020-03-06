Markets Live: Nifty down 315 pts, Sensex crashes 1,000; Yes Bank plummets 30%

Heavy volatility is expected in the markets after capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. Stay tuned for more updates.
Yes Bank shares crash; down 30%
Yes Bank shares hit all-time low, down 25%
Yes Bank shares hit an all-time low of Rs 27.65, down 25%.The circuit breaker of 20% doesn't apply on YES Bank scrips as it is an F&O stock.
All stocks on Nifty trade in red
Here are the losers on BSE
Here are the gainers on BSE
Nifty must convincingly cross the recent highs to reverse downtrend: Deepak Jasani
Markets ended with marginal gains on Thursday after a range bound session. The Nifty gained 18 points or 0.16% to close at 11,269. Broad market indices like the BSE Mid Cap and Small Cap indices gained more, thereby outperforming the Sensex/Nifty. Market breadth was positive on the BSE/NSE.
The Nifty will have to convincingly cross the recent highs of 11433 to reverse the downtrend:Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Cola India, TCS, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank among major losers on the Nifty
Investors lose over Rs 4.5 lakh crore in just 5 minutes of trade
Sensex Crashes 1,400 points within minutes of opening; NIFTY down 403
Yes Bank News Live Updates: We weren't informed, we're in trouble as Holi is coming, say Yes Bank customers
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.
For latest updates on Yes Bank, click here.
Sensex crashes 900 points in pre-open
Whenever the market is close to forming a major bottom or major top, it shows this kind of volatility: Shrikant Chouhan
Whenever the market is close to forming a major bottom or major top, it shows this kind of volatility. In this market, keep a stop loss strategy by keeping fixed and strict stop loss but keep the target large. Two to three stop losses could be a trigger, but if Nifty leaves for the target, it will be very profitable. Today, besides the Coronavirus, Nifty witnessed volatility due to the weekly expiry of Option contracts and specific news flow from SBI and YES BANK. However, traders should look at the strategy of buying Nifty on dips. The support for the index exists at 11230 and 11150 levels. The resistance is seen at 11370 and 11440 levels:Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities
Good morning readers, follow Deccan Herald for latest updates on the stock markets.