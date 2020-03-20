Markets Live Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty above 8,300 amid high volatility

Benchmark indices see high volatility, Sensex sways 200 points up and down since opening. Asian, Australian markets saw some cheer on Friday. On Thursday, Rupee was at an all time low against the dollar at 75. However, markets rebounded later on Thursday and Friday, after sessions of panic selloff, amid positive news of economic stimulus. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for updates on Dalal Street.
Sensex at 28,499.14, down 210.91 points, Nifty at 8,327
at 09:36 AM, Sensex at 28,147.56 down by 140.67 points or 0.5% and Nifty at 8,223.30
Sensex openedflat with gains of just 21 points, immediately slides into red.Sensex was showing gains of about 1,500 points in pre-open
High volatility in markets. Benchmark indices in red.
Asian markets see rally
Asian shares staged a rare rally on Friday as Wall Street eked out gains, bonds rallied and oil boasted its biggest bounce on record, though the panicked rush into U.S. dollars suggested the crisis was far from done.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 3.2%, after seven sessions of losses.
Gold prices up
The jump in the dollar has made gold more expensive in other currencies and pushed its price down 3% for the week to $1,482.70 per ounce.
Crude prices up
U.S crude oil prices edged higher, extending gains after a 24% jump the previous day, buoyed by hints from U.S. President Donald Trump he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia at an "appropriate time."
In pre-open, Sensex showed gains of about 1,500 points.