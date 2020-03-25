Markets Live Updates: Sensex surges 1,800 pts, Nifty above 8,300 over hopes of relief package from govt

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, urging citizens to follow directives strictly. Lockdown worries in the country were offset by a global rally in stock markets as indices swung in choppy trade on Wednesday before rallying over 1,500 points in the afternoon session. The US Senate and White House passed the $2-trillion bill, leaving markets upbeat-- Nikkei closed over 8% higher. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live for instant updates on Dalal Street.