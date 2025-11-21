<p>Bengaluru: As the pressure mounts on the police to crack the Rs 7.11 crore robbery case, Home Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara"> G Parameshwara</a> on Friday said that the arrest of the accused is imminent. </p><p>Briefing reporters in Bengaluru, he said the investigators are following important leads. </p> .Bengaluru cash van heist: Elderly car owner gets shocked after robbers misuse car's number .<p>"I don't want to divulge anything now as the probe is in progress. BJP will say a lot of things. We are a responsible government and we will catch them" the Home Minister said. </p><p>He added that once the perpetrators are caught many things, including if it was an insider job, would be revealed. </p> .<p>Meanwhile, while checking the Innova car left behind by the robbers, police have learnt that they had switched the plater to a UP registration from Karnataka registration soon after they fled Bengaluru after the heist. </p><p>Police strongly suspect that the robbers are holed up in Andhra Pradesh as the Innova was recovered there.</p>