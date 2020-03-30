Markets Live Updates: Sensex tanks 1,000 pts, Nifty around 8,400

Sensex crashes nearly 1,000 points as markets open, before recovering slightly as the country entered its 6th day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Stocks in Asian markets slid on global worries that countries may need to extend lockdowns due to coronavirus despite efforts by central banks to keep up the financial stimulus. On Friday, the RBI introduced cuts in repo rates, CRR and interest on EMIs for term loans to which markets did not have an upbeat reaction, expecting more significant measures. Stay tuned for more updates on Dalal Street.
Asian markets mostly down as coronavirus fears grow
Asian markets fell on Monday following a steep drop on Wall Street as the jubilation from last week's enormous US stimulus package faded and investors returned their attention to the soaring infection and death rate of the coronavirus.
Rupee is 67 paise down At 75.56 against US Dollar
Rupee trading at Rs 75.53 vs US Dollar
Sensex continues to remain below 29,000-mark, down 953.76 points; Nifty at 8,405
Sensex spirals further downwards, now at 28,801.07 down 1014.52 points or 3,4%, Nifty at 8,398
Down, 9.5% Bajaj Finance is the biggest loser on BSE Sensex. The stock has now lost 53% from its life-highs in mid-January.
Indices extend losses, Sensex at 28,896.49 down 919.10 points, Nifty at 8,413.
Rupee at 75.33, 44 paise lower as outflows continue
SENSEX tanks by 846.82 to 28968.77 NIFTY down by 234.6 pts to 8425.65
Sensex at 29,145.28 down 670.31 points, 2.25%, Nifty at 8,484, down 175 points
Cabinet Secy says India doesn't plan to extend lockdown
Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser among stocks on the Nifty blue-chip index, tumbling 9.8%, followed by automaker Mahindra and Mahindra, which fell 6.3%.
Auto, financials biggest losers
In the domestic market, the Nifty auto index shed 3.85% and was the biggest loser among sectors, followed by the Nifty metals index, which fell 3.4%.
Banks and financial stocks were also among the biggest drags, with their main sub-indexes falling 2.26% and 2.96%, respectively.
Indian rupee opened lower
The Indianrupeewas 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 75.165, compared to its previous close of 74.81.
Indices extend recovery, Sensex at 29,407.16 down 408.43 points, Nifty 50 at 8,555
Auto, realty worst hit on Nifty
Sensex at 29,137.05 down 678.54, Nifty tests 8,500 before sliding down to 8,468
Sensex showing signs of recovery, at 29330.64 down by 484.95, NIFTY 50 at 8526.70 down by 133.55
Indices pare losses from opening, Sensex now at 29,218.25 down 597.34 points or 2% and Nifty at 8,496
Markets tread in red as Sensex stands at 28,856.62 down 958.97 pts or 3.22%, Nifty at 8,413
Down by 10%, IndusInd Bank continues to be top loser on BSE Sensex
Sensex down 600 points in pre-open, Nifty below 8,400
SGX Nifty down around 2.5% indicating Sensex, Nifty likely to open in red today
Gold sees brighter morning
Gold prices edged up on Monday as the US dollar hovered near a two-week low touched in the previous session, while coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and stoked fears of economic damage, lifting demand for safe-haven bullion.
Russia, Saudi Arabia not in talks to balance oil prices despite US intervention
The oilmarketshave been slammed by demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war that is floodingmarketswith extra supply.
Saudi Arabia said on Friday it was not in talks with Russia to balance oilmarketsdespite rising pressure from Washington to stop a price rout amid the coronavirus pandemic. A senior Russian official had said prior to that on Friday that a larger number of oil producers could cooperate with OPEC and Russia to support prices.
Oil lowest since 2002
Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as theglobalcoronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.
Central banks make efforts to boost stimulus
China on Monday became the latest to add stimulus with a cut of 20 basis points in a key repo rate.
Singapore also eased as the city-state's bellwether economy braced for a deep recession, while New Zealand's central bank said it would take corporate debt as collateral for loans.
JP Morgan downgrades global GDP
They now predictglobalGDP could fall at a 10.5% annualised rate in the first half of the year.
Asian shares slide
Asian shares slid on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that theglobalshutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks' best efforts.