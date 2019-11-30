Maruti crosses 20 mn passenger vehicle sales mark

India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has become the company to achieve 20 million passenger vehicle sales milestone in the country. The company accomplished this landmark sales figure in less than 37 years of selling its first car in December 1983.

While the company succeeded in realising the milestone of 10 million vehicle sales in close to 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in a record time of 8 years, the company said in a statement.

“Maruti Suzuki was incorporated with a mission to put India on wheels. A mission where every Indian family could fulfil its dream of owning a car, which we continue to work towards,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has changed the way Indians commute. With the roll-out of the first iconic Maruti 800 car on December 14, 1983, people in India discovered a new way of personal mobility.

The Company is committed to support the government’s goal for environment care and lower pollution. Maruti Suzuki has introduced factory-fitted CNG vehicles as well as Smart Hybrid vehicles, in addition to eight BS6 models rolled out much ahead of the stipulated timelines. The Company along with its parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Currently, it is road-testing 50 Electric Vehicle prototypes across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions.