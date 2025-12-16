LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live Updates | Govt to introduce VB–G RAM G Bill today in LS, DMK gives adjournment motion notice

Hello readers, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, seeking additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in FY26. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 to amend to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!