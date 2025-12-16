LIVE
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live Updates | Govt to introduce VB–G RAM G Bill today in LS, DMK gives adjournment motion notice
Hello readers, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, seeking additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in FY26. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 to amend to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live Updates | BJP demands apology over slogans raised against PM Modi at Congress rally
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live Updates | EC conducting 'Selective Ideological Removal' (SIR): Randeep Surjewala
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live Updates | While global growth rate is 3.2%, India is growing at 8.2%: Sitharaman in LS
