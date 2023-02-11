Meta plans fresh round of layoffs: Report

Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs: Report

The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13 per cent of its workforce in November

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 11 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 22:10 ist
The logo of Meta. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a "Year of Efficiency."

The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13 per cent of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Facebook
Meta
layoffs
Business News

What's Brewing

India closer to securing WTC final berth, Aus waiting

India closer to securing WTC final berth, Aus waiting

India becomes largest Scotch whisky market in the world

India becomes largest Scotch whisky market in the world

'Cow-ed or cow-ardice?': Tharoor's dig at 'Cow Hug Day'

'Cow-ed or cow-ardice?': Tharoor's dig at 'Cow Hug Day'

SRK's 'Pathaan' hits ₹900 cr mark at global box office

SRK's 'Pathaan' hits ₹900 cr mark at global box office

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

 