<p>When someone identifies as genderless or doesn’t specifically identify as female, male or any other gender, the term used to describe them is agender. Many who identify as agender may use the they/them pronouns. They could also use neopronous such as ze/zir or he/she. However, it is important to remember that agender is not the same as asexual. </p>.<p><strong>Agender or non binary?</strong></p>.<p>How different are agender from non binary identities? While people who identity as agender don’t belong to any gender, non binary people may have multiple identities — for instance, a person may lean into male identity while also expressing certain aspects of being feminine. Non binary is a term that describes anyone who doesn’t solely identify as male or female or by any other specific gender identities. Agender people are just one category that belong to the broader non binary bracket. Non binary people need not necessarily be agender; they could be genderfluid as well. </p>.<p><strong>Agender Pride</strong></p>.<p>Agender Pride Day is celebrated every year on May 19, a day that has been earmarked to raise awareness about people who identify as being genderless. The Agender Flag was designed by a Tumblr (a social media platform) user in 2014, and has black, white, grey and green in it.</p>.<p>(Curated by Savitha Karthik)</p>