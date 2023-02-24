Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA

Meta Platforms Inc is releasing a new language model based on artificial intelligence, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.
The model is designed to help researchers advance their work, Zuckerberg said.
