tamil nadu

TVK chief Vijay departs for Delhi, to appear before CBI over Karur stampede case today

The TVK president has already departed for the national capital and his party has requested police authorities there to ensure proper security arrangements are in place.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 02:54 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 02:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDelhistampedeVijay

