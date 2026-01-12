<p>TVK chief Vijay will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a>) today in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case. </p><p>The TVK president has already departed for the national capital and his party has requested police authorities there to ensure proper security arrangements are in place. </p>.TVK chief Vijay departs for Delhi, to appear before CBI over Karur stampede case today.<p>On January 6, officials said CBI has issued notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.</p><p><br>The Central probe agency has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case.</p><p>The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>