Moody's pegs India GDP growth at 9.3% in FY22

Moody's pegs India GDP growth at 9.3% in FY22

India's economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in fiscal 2020-21

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 11:49 ist
The pandemic will leave new economic scars and deepen pre-pandemic constraints. Credit: iStock Images

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday pegged India's GDP growth at 9.3 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2022 and 7.9 per cent in FY23.

"The reimposition of lockdown measures along with behavioural changes on fear of contagion will curb economic activity, but we do not expect the impact to be as severe as during the first wave.

"We expect a decline in economic activity in the April-June quarter, followed by a rebound, resulting in real, inflation-adjusted GDP growth of 9.3 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2022 and 7.9 per cent in fiscal 2022-23," it said.

Read | India's GDP contracts by 7.3% in FY21, rises 1.6% in Q4

India's economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in fiscal 2020-21.

The pandemic, it said, will leave new economic scars and deepen pre-pandemic constraints.

"Over the longer term, we expect real GDP growth to average around 6 per cent," it said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
GDP
business
Economy
Moody's

What's Brewing

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

 