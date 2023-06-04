Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr in Nagpur unit: Min

Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr to set up unit in Nagpur: Gadkari

He said dairy products from the proposed unit will be supplied across the country.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 04 2023, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 19:40 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said Mother Dairy will invest Rs 400 crore in Nagpur in a project for which the government will give 10 hectares of land.

Speaking to reporters to highlight achievements in nine years of the Narendra Modi government, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Nagpur Lok Sabha MP said dairy products from the proposed unit will be supplied across the country.

Also Read | BJP will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Nitin Gadkari

"The company is going to procure 30 lakh litres of milk daily from farmers. It will benefit farmers of Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha," he said.

Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and was commissioned in 1974 as part of Operation Flood.

Queried on employment generation in the region, Gadkari said 68,000 persons had got jobs in MIHAN, which is home to several firms, adding employment had risen in the government as well as private sectors.

Nitin Gadkari
India News
Mother Dairy
Nagpur
BJP

