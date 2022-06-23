Netflix lays off 300 employees in cost-cutting drive

The move mostly affected its US workforce and came after the company cut 150 jobs last month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 23 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 23:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

Netflix Inc said it laid off 300 employees, or about 4% of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs after the streaming giant lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

"While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth," Netflix said in a statement on Thursday.

The world's dominant streaming service has come under pressure in recent months as inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition weigh on subscriber growth. After the subscriber drop in the first quarter, Netflix has forecast even deeper losses for the current period.

To arrest that downtrend, the company plans to introduce a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier for which it is in talks with several companies.

